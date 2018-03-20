North Las Vegas police search for additional victims of violent suspect

North Las Vegas police said they are searching for possible victims of a man arrested in connection with a violent crime.

Police said on Feb. 6, 28-year-old Michael Earl Hannah was arrested for the attempted murder of a 52-year-old woman. He was also charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, burglar, and mayhem with use of a deadly weapon.

Officers believe Hannah beat the woman with a hammer multiple times on Jan. 30. The woman was found with life-threatening injuries in the 1200 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman is recovering and cooperating with the investigation.

Due to the violent and possible sexual motivations in this crime, investigators believe the 52-year-old woman may not be his only victim.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has additional information can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

