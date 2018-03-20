Person critically injured in east Las Vegas fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Person critically injured in east Las Vegas fire

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

One person is in critical condition following a fire in east Las Vegas Tuesday morning. 

Clark County fire crews responded to the incident at 3:17 a.m. at 3150 South Nellis Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road. 

Arriving crews reported nothing showing from the two-story apartment building, the department said. Firefighters entered the unit and encountered light smoke which became denser as crews walked through the apartment. A fire was located in a bedroom. It was knocked down by 3:34 a.m. 

The victim was found unconscious inside the bedroom, the department said. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Damages have not been estimated. 

