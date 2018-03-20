Clark County Museum celebrates 50th anniversary with new exhibit

From now until the end of August, visitors to the Clark County Museum will learn even more about its 50 years in business through a brand new exhibit. Titled “50 Years of Preserving History: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Clark County Museum, the display will showcase photos and artifacts over the years including the very first item accessioned into the museum.

The museum opened in a condemned gymnasium in downtown Henderson on April 20th, 1968 and was the first public museum in the Vegas Valley. In addition to the exhibit, Clark County will be celebrating the museum’s milestone through the end of April with events and activities including:

Free, one-hour tour of the museum ground on April 20th at 11 a.m. Cake, coffee, and drinks will be served.

Clark County will share an “artifact a day” for 50 days from the museum’s collection on social media. Look for the posts on Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter & Pinterest (@ClarkCountyNV). Look for similar occasional posts on the County’s Instagram feed. The community is encouraged to use the hashtag #ClarkMuseum50

The museum will take questions during a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, April 11th from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

