ACLU: Reno high school student suspended over call made during walkout

A student at Robert McQueen High School in Reno was suspended Wednesday after a complaint from Rep. Mark Amodei's office, according to an ACLU statement.

The student, identified as Noah C., 17, walked out of school with classmates last week to protest gun violence, the release said, and many students made calls to Amodei's office. Students across the country called representatives during the walkout to push for gun reform.

During the call, the student made a plea for Congress to "get off their f---ing a--es" and take action on gun violence, the statement said. Noah was suspended for two days from McQueen High School after a staffer called the school to report his conversation as "offensive." The suspension was attributed to "disrespectful behavior/language," according to the ACLU.

"Being yelled at for calling my representative and trying to create change in the world is one of the worst feelings I've ever experienced. All I want is for this suspension to be overturned and to take my place as class secretary, so I can move on to college with my record restored. I've never even had a detention before let alone a suspension," Noah said.

The ACLU on Monday requested the suspension be lifted, citing the First Amendment.

Robert McQueen High School officials could not be reached for comment.

