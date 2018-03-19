Police seek help to ID Fremont Street shooting suspect

Metro police asked for the public's help to identify a man involved in a shooting that left three people injured near the Fremont Street Experience early Sunday morning. (Photos: LVMPD)

Metro police asked for the public's help to identify a man involved in a shooting that left three people injured near the Fremont Street Experience early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in an area near 6th and Fremont streets at 2:53 a.m. According to the police, an argument between party-goers broke out and turned violent when the suspects opened fire. Two to three people pulled out guns and fired several rounds, hitting three "innocent bystanders."

Two people were treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries. A third victim also suffered non-life threatening injuries and went to UMC for care.

Dustin Pellican, 29, was taken into custody at the scene and faces attempted murder, battery and weapons charges.

Police asked for help to identify a second suspect. He's described as a 18 to 24 year old man and was recorded by a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about this incident was urged to call the LVMPD at 702-828-3111.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.