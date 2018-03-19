Victim identified after caretaker finds his body in Desert Shores home

The Clark County Coroner's office identified a man found with a gunshot wound to his head Monday. Marc Levy, 49, died in an apparent homicide, the coroner said.

A caretaker of a family member found Levy dead inside a Desert Shores home Monday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police responded about 9:02 a.m. to the home at 8200 Ocean Gate Way, near Lake Mead and Rampart Boulevards.

Homicide detectives said a caretaker of a family member of Levy went to the house to check on him since nobody heard from him for a few days. The caretaker found Levy in the master bedroom and called the police.

Police said Levy had a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

No arrests were made and the motive was unknown.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Metro's homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

