Metro homicide investigating after body found in Desert Shores home

Las Vegas Metro homicide detectives were on scene Monday morning after a body was discovered in a Desert Shores home.

Police responded about 9:02 a.m. to the home at 8200 Ocean Gate Way, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards. A 49-year-old man's body was found in the master bedroom of the home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said.

The man's body was found after he was not heard from for several days. No other details were released.

