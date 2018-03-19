Caretaker finds man's body in Desert Shores home

A caretaker of a family member found a man dead inside a Desert Shores home Monday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police responded about 9:02 a.m. to the home at 8200 Ocean Gate Way, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards.

Homicide detectives said a caretaker of a family member of the victim went to the house to check on him since nobody heard from him for a few days. The caretaker found the 49-year-old man deceased in the master bedroom and called the police.

Police said the man had a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

