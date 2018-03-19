Caretaker finds man's body in Desert Shores home

A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting that injured two women early Sunday morning near the Fremont Street Experience in downtown.More >
Grammy-nominated trio Blink-182 are rockin their way to Vegas with their first residency at The Palms Casino Resort.More >
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >
Two people are dead following an overnight crash involving a stolen vehicle in Henderson.More >
Free ice cream!More >
A former Texas sheriff's deputy is in trouble with the law after authorities say he punched a 12-year-old girl with autism. KXAN reports the incident started when the girl wanted to pet someone's dog.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a man was arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend.More >
Police are warning parents about a virtual kidnapping scam that begins with a single phone call.More >
