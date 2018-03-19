Las Vegas looking for next 'Senior Idol'

The City of Las Vegas is looking for its next star, whose birthdate just happens to be prior to 1969. (Photo: City of Las Vegas)

Calling all jugglers, joke tellers, and jitterbug dancers! The City of Las Vegas is looking for its next star, whose birthdate just happens to be prior to 1969.

The 15th annual Las Vegas Senior Idol showcase is scheduled for June 21, featuring amateur and professional performers age 50 and older.

Auditions will be held for solo and group performances in the following categories: vocals, dance, musical instruments or comedy. Acts cannot exceed four minutes, including set up and stage exit, a city spokesperson said.

A picture must also be submitted with registration forms by April 27. Performers for several acts, but separate forms and photos are required.

The variety show is scheduled for Thursday, June 21, at 3 p.m. Charleston Heights Arts Center.

All who wish to participate must audition at the Las Vegas Senior Center May 8–10. Registration packets will be available at the senior center, located at 451 E. Bonanza Road, starting April 2.

Showcase tickets sell out every year for the single performance at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, located at 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are priced at $5 and go on sale Monday, April 30, at all city of Las Vegas senior centers.

For more information, or to request an audition packet, contact Alice Jarvis at 702-229-6453 or email ajarvis@lasvegasnevada.gov.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.