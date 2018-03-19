Valley woman sells sweater on app, turns it into $100k a year business

At Yeni Garcia's valley home, dozens of boxes often sit, waiting to be picked up by the mailman. Inside those boxes are shoes people purchased, and Yeni boxes and ships out from her home. It's part of her business and it's taken over her home, and it's been like that since 2015, but she doesn't mind.

"I love shoes, so this worked out great!," she said.

Before 2015, this wasn't a business. Yeni was just trying to clean out her closet.

"I was pregnant and stumbled upon Poshmark. I grabbed an item and took a picture at 12:00 a.m. and the very next day, it sold. I was hooked."

Poshmark is a smart phone app where people can sell clothes and shoes they don't want. Users post items to the app and people can buy them. Selling shoes on Poshmark has become Yeni's full time job.

"In the past two years, I sold $125,000," she said.

In 2018 alone, Yeni has already sold $25,000 worth, making it likely she'll double this year what she did in the past two years.

"Things really took off for me when I went wholesale," she explained.

Yeni moved from selling her own clothes, to wholesale purchasing shoes at a discount and selling them on Poshmark. She said she ships at least 10 pairs a day all out of her home. In her basement, she's stocked with more than 2,000 pairs of shoes all waiting to be purchased by people using the app.

Yeni said anyone can get started with Poshmark and start just like she did, selling clothes from her closet. Her biggest tips for new Poshers is to take great quality photos and really focus on the description. She said buyers want measurements and very ornate details. She said that's what will help you sell.

Yeni said she loves shoes and wants to make women feel beautiful, which is why she named her Poshmark store "BeautifulUS." Yeni said the fact she's made this her career, is just a bonus.

"Poshmark gave me the opportunity to start my own business from home and do it from home."

Poshmark is hosting an event in Las Vegas, Tuesday March 20.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.