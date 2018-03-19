Vegas Golden Knights unveil fan appreciation week giveaways

The Vegas Golden Knights will be taking care of fans during the last week of the regular season.

During each game, fans will walk away with freebies from the team including a Golden Knights flag on March 26, a shield window cling on March 28, a car flag on March 30, and a panoramic photo from the home opener on March 31. After the final game, select winners will receive the jerseys worn by the players.

In addition, on March 31 there will be a regular season awards ceremony after the game with three awards being presented, including the seventh player award. Fans are invited to participate in selecting a winner for the seventh player award through an online poll. Marc-Andre Fleury, William Karlsson, Deryk Engelland and Reily Smith are nominees for the award. Voting ends on March 28 at 5 p.m.

The Golden Knights will also give away prizes to fans on its social media channels and on vegasgoldenknights.com for the entire week.

