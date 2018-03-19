Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Strip

Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Stri - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

A bicyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) A bicyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner identified a bicyclist killed in a crash near the Las Vegas Strip Monday.

Jonathan Gomez Rosas, a 22-year-old bicyclist, was killed after he was reportedly struck by a flatbed truck and bus Monday afternoon, Las Vegas Metro police said. 

Officers responded to the crash at 1:29 p.m. at Mel Torme Way and Sammy Davis Jr Drive. 

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a 2005 Sterling Flatbed truck was traveling north on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive in the right travel lane of North Mel Torme Way. For an unknown reason, the right side of the struck a portion of the bicycle causing the bike to overturn and eject Rosas. A witness also claimed an unknown shuttle bus traveling behind the truck traveled over the bicyclist. 

Rosas was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, police said. 

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said. The driver of the shuttle bus did not remain at the scene. 

Anyone with information was urged to contact Metro's Investigation Collision at 702-828-3317. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

