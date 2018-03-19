Bicyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Strip

A bicyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:29 p.m. at Mel Torme Way and Sammy Davis Jr Drive, near the Las Vegas Strip.

A truck hit the bicyclist, who was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries and he later died, police said.

The driver remained at the scene. The area was shut down to traffic, police said.

