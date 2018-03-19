Stratosphere to receive $140M makeover - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Stratosphere to receive $140M makeover

Posted: Updated:
(File) (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Stratosphere hotel and casino in Las Vegas will undergo a $140 million renovation. 

Golden Entertainment said it plans to upgrade existing rooms, adding new dining options including a new gastro brewery, steakhouse, and noodle bar. A currently unused space will be transformed into a meeting area to be used for group meetings and conventions. Upgrades will also be made to the casino floor, signage, Top of the World restaurant and Tower experience. 

The project will begin in 2018 and be extended over a three-year period ending in the summer of 2021.

Approximately $32 million will be spent during the redevelopment phase in 2018. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.