Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson performing in Vegas together

Rockers Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have announced ticketing details for their co-headlining ‘Twins of Evil’ tour.

The 29-date co-headlining North American summer tour produced by Live Nation will make a Las Vegas stop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. The pair of rock icons will perform in support of their recent albums.

Rob Zombie continuously challenges audiences as he stretches the boundaries of music. He has sold more than fifteen million albums worldwide across six studio albums and two live releases.

Marilyn Manson's sensationalist music and art that rejects conservative values created an icon who has infiltrated fashion, television, film and music, and whose fingerprints coat modern culture.

Tickets ranging in price from $45 to $99.50 (not including applicable service charges or fees) will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m. (PST). You can buy them here.

