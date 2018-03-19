North Las Vegas police K9 receives bullet and stab proof vest

A North Las Vegas police K9 has an extra layer of protection thanks to a charitable donation.

K9 Storm received a bullet and stab proof vest from Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. The vest was sponsored by an anonymous person and embroidered with the sentiment "honoring those who served and sacrificed."

The donation to provide one vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 with a five-year warranty.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided more than 2,800 vests in 50 states for K9s.

