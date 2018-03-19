Blink-182 announce Vegas residency

Grammy-nominated trio Blink-182 are rockin their way to Vegas with their first residency at The Palms Casino Resort.

The "Kings of the Weekend" residency will launch at the newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater on May 26. Altogether , there will be 16 performances through November. Here's a list of the scheduled performances.

Blink-182’s “Kings of the Weekend” 2018 dates:

May – 26-27

June – 8-9, 15-16, 23-24

October – 26-27

November – 2-3, 9-10, 16-17

“Blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers. They’re a perfect fit for a true rock residency – our first at the Pearl,” said Palms Casino Resort General Manager Jon Gray.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’” said blink-182’s Mark Hoppus.

Blurring the line between rock, punk, and pop, Blink-182 with Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums), and Matt Skiba (guitar), will bring it’s nearly 25-year history of hit songs, inappropriate tales, and nonsensical antics to life in “Kings of the Weekend.” The band is busy creatively putting together a musical adventure for the Vegas residency.

The band’s seventh studio release California, features the Billboard Alternative Chart-topping “Bored to Death” and catchy “She’s Out of Her Mind,” as well as the residency title track “Kings of the Weekend.”

Tickets for blink-182’s “Kings of the Weekend” start at $59, plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 23, 2018. For more information, click here.

