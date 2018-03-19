Study: One-third of teens admit to riding with impaired driver

Researchers in a new study said parents need to be better role models by not driving while impaired and the motto of “friends don’t let friends drive drunk or high” needs to be practiced more often.

The reason being: one-third of teens who recently graduated high school admitted to getting into a car with someone who was driving impaired.

But this study asked two additional questions that gave more insight into the driver and the substance. The results showed teens were more likely to drive with someone who was high on marijuana versus someone was drunk or had been drinking.

When asked who was behind the wheel of the car, some teens said they had no idea.

