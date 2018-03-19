Coalition: Nevada rental housing is least affordable in US

Rising housing costs have broken a 10-year-old record in Reno, and the most recent data shows Nevada ranks last among all states for providing affordable rental housing for its poorest families.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition released the report this week based on 2016 figures. It also ranks Las Vegas last among U.S. metropolitan areas for the second year in a row in terms of affordable rental housing.

It's the fourth year in a row Nevada has finished last statewide in that category.

Meanwhile, the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors says the combined median price for an existing single-family home in Reno and Sparks reached $370,000 last month.

That tops the previous record of $365,000 set in January 2006 during the height of the housing bubble.

