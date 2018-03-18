Metro investigating fatal crash near Wyoming, Nellis

Las Vegas police were on scene of a fatal crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Sunday evening.

The crash happened about 4:50 p.m. at the corner of East New York Avenue and Arden Street, near Wyoming Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, police said. A motorcyclist was involved in the crash with a vehicle and the male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In a press release, police said a Chevrolet Impala was driving north on Arden Street and stopped at East New York Avenue. A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west approaching Arden Street and when the Chevrolet entered the intersection, it was struck by the Yamaha.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist was not identified.

