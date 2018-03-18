Woman in critical condition after crash in west Las Vegas Valley, police say

A woman was in critical condition after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers responded to the crash Sunday afternoon near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards. One of the vehicles had a trailer carrying wood, police said, and the second vehicle took a piece of wood through the windshield, leaving the driver trapped.

A witness to the crash said it took about 30 minutes to remove the woman from the vehicle.

She was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Lake Mead Boulevard was closed from Jones Boulevard to Saylor Way while police investigated.

