Woman in critical condition after crash in west Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman in critical condition after crash in west Las Vegas Valley, police say

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(File) (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman was in critical condition after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers responded to the crash Sunday afternoon near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards. One of the vehicles had a trailer carrying wood, police said, and the second vehicle took a piece of wood through the windshield, leaving the driver trapped.

A witness to the crash said it took about 30 minutes to remove the woman from the vehicle.

She was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Lake Mead Boulevard was closed from Jones Boulevard to Saylor Way while police investigated. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.