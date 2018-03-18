Overnight shooting injures two women in downtown Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Overnight shooting injures two women in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a shooting that injured two women early Sunday morning near the Fremont Street Experience in downtown. 

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in an area near 7th and Fremont streets at 2:53 a.m. According to the investigation, an argument between party-goers broke out and turned violent when the suspects opened fire. 

Two women were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not disclose further information about the suspects involved in the shooting. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LVMPD at 702-828-3111.

