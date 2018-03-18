Stolen SUV slams into car, killing two in Henderson

The Hyundai SUV was struck with such force that it rolled over, NHP said (Jason Burtaczuk / NHP).

Two people are dead following an overnight crash involving a stolen vehicle in Henderson.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash at 3:36 a.m. on South Pecos Road near the 215 Beltway. Trooper Travis Smaka said a stolen Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on Pecos Road approaching the 215 at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses told police that the Toyota ran a red light when it slammed into a Hyundai SUV that was exiting the 215 Beltway on an off-ramp onto southbound Pecos Road.

The impact of the crash was so powerful that it caused the Hyundai to rollover. The male driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. He was the single occupant in the vehicle.

Four people were in the Toyota at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at a hospital and the driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. The condition of the other two occupants is unknown at this time, police said.

Trooper Smaka said high-speed and impairment are contributing factors into the crash.

