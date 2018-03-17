Report: Man killed Las Vegas woman because 'he was scared'

Las Vegas Metro police were on scene in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon after a woman was found dead. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a man was arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

Police arrested 22-year-old Malcolm Aubry for open murder.

Police responded on Saturday at noon to the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, after a cable company employee at the apartment complex inadvertently went to Aubry's apartment while attempting to retrieve cable equipment. Aubry, who had blood on his clothes and scratch marks, asked the employee to call the police. He said he "had an incident with his girlfriend."

Arriving officers went to the apartment and found Aubry. He told police his girlfriend was in the back bedroom and "he was scared so he punched her," according to his arrest report.

Officers arrived and found Aubry covered in blood inside the apartment. Inside a room, officers found the woman, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 63-year-old Debra McCollum, deceased with significant trauma.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

