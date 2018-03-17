Metro police investigating after woman found dead in east Las Ve - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro police investigating after woman found dead in east Las Vegas Valley

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Las Vegas Metro police were on scene in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon after a woman was found dead. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Las Vegas Metro police were on scene in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon after a woman was found dead. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Las Vegas Metro police were on scene in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon after a woman was found dead.

Police responded about noon to the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, after a male in the residence had an incident with his girlfriend, police said.

Officers arrived and found a woman dead inside and the man was taken into custody.

The investigation was ongoing and no other details were released. Avoid the area.

