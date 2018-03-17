Man arrested after woman found dead in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police were on scene in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon after a woman was found dead. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a man was arrested in connection with the death of his roommate.

Police arrested 22-year-old Malcolm Aubry for open murder.

Police responded on Saturday at noon to the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, after an employee at the apartment complex contacted Aubry, who had blood on his body. Aubry was asking for help for his roommate, who was also previously identified as his girlfriend.

Officers arrived and found Aubry covered in blood inside the apartment. Inside a room, officers found the woman deceased with significant trauma.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

