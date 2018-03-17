Big party weekend to bring visitors to Las Vegas

Welcome to Las Vegas sign in an undated image. (File)

March Madness plus St Patrick's Day means one of the busiest weekends of the year for Las Vegas.

The D Las Vegas is hosting a free viewing party for sports fans complete with man caves and a place to make bets."March Madness is now the number one weekend for the Hotel casino business in Las Vegas and this weekend has just started off with a road so it's been great," Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas said.

Stevens says the fun is just getting started this weekend in downtown Las Vegas.

"With St. Patrick's day falling on Saturday it's really where all the stars are aligning this Saturday night will be something special. Fremont street is the best place in the country to spend St Patrick's day," he said

Fremont Street's St Patrick's day celebration features 19 Irish bands and more than 40 hours of live performances.

Whether or not their bets land them their own pot of gold, visitors and locals all say there's a lot look forward to this weekend.

"It's amazing it's a one-stop shop over here," one visitor said.

"It's great I think it's a lot better than New Year's Eve actually so everyone's out here having a good time dressed in green," one local said.

If you want to check out the March Madness viewing party at the D it opens an hour before the first basketball game of the day starts.

Saturday the live music on Fremont street kicks off at noon.

