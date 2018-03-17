Police say man attempted suicide after killing woman in west valley

Las Vegas Metro police said they were investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home Friday evening.

Officers responded at 8:37 p.m. to the 1900 block of Cameron Street, near Oakey and Decatur boulevards, after receiving a call for a welfare check from a family member after they had not heard from her for a couple of days.

Police said officers arrived at the home and found the garage door open. Once inside, they found a woman in her 60's deceased with stab wounds in the dining room, wrapped in a blanket.

Officers found John Vannucci, 62, inside a bedroom where he had taken pills in an attempt to end his life. He was taken to UMC Trauma and has been booked in absentia at the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Police said the man and woman knew each other.

Investigators believe the woman may have been deceased in the home for up to two days.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

