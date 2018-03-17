Man in custody after Las Vegas police find woman's body in home

Police investigated a homicide near Oakey and Decatur boulevards on March 16, 2018. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home Friday evening.

Officers responded to the incident at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Cameron Street, near Oakey and Decatur boulevards, after receiving a call for a welfare check from a family member.

Police said officers arrived at the home and found a garage door open. Once inside, they found a woman in her 60's deceased with stab wounds. A man, also in his 60's, was located inside of the home and taken into custody.

Police said the man and woman knew each other.

Investigators believe the woman may have been deceased in the home for up to two days.

