World's largest Steak 'n Shake opens at Hooters in Las Vegas

The new Steak 'n Shake is modeled after the prototypical locations with the traditional diner twist. (Hooters)

Hooters Casino-Hotel in Las Vegas is now home to the largest Steak ‘n Shake in the world!

The new restaurant opened its doors for the first time on Friday.

It will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 a.m., until April 2 when it transitions to a 24-hour operation, seven days a week.

If the signature steakburgers and milkshakes aren’t enough to satisfy your taste buds, it will also be the only location in Las Vegas to serve the entire breakfast menu. Plus, it will also have a selection of specialty items such as the prime burger.

To check out the Steak ‘n Shake menu and see other locations, visit the restaurant online.

