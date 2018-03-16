US 95 reopens near Decatur Boulevard after police activity

U.S. 95 was blocked off due to police activity on March 16, 2018. (Source: LVACS)

A portion of U.S. Highway 95 was shut down due to police activity on Friday evening.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk, a person threatened to jump from the overpass at Decatur Boulevard just after 6 p.m.

Officers from Las Vegas Metro police assisted with the incident, Buratczuk. The person was taken into custody just before 7:30 p.m.

The freeway was closed in both directions from Jones Boulevard to Decatur Boulevard but reopened once the incident was resolved.

