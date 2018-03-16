US 95 reopens near Decatur Boulevard after police activity - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

US 95 reopens near Decatur Boulevard after police activity

Posted: Updated:
U.S. 95 was blocked off due to police activity on March 16, 2018. (Source: LVACS) U.S. 95 was blocked off due to police activity on March 16, 2018. (Source: LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A portion of U.S. Highway 95 was shut down due to police activity on Friday evening. 

According to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk, a person threatened to jump from the overpass at Decatur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. 

Officers from Las Vegas Metro police assisted with the incident, Buratczuk. The person was taken into custody just before 7:30 p.m. 

The freeway was closed in both directions from Jones Boulevard to Decatur Boulevard but reopened once the incident was resolved. 

