Sales expected to be phased in at Toys 'R' Us stores

Toys 'R' Us is expected to rollout sales as it closes all stores nationwide. (FOX5)

If you're thinking it might be a good time to do some shopping take advantage of liquidation deals at one of the closing Toys 'R' Us stores, you'll be amongst others with the same idea.

The chain is expected to get more than normal foot traffic in the coming weeks. Although the company has yet to announce exactly how or when it will close all of its stores nationwide, experts are already predicting the discount structure.

The chain said it has enough money to pay its 31,000 employees for the next 60 days and that's about how long discounts will last.

Experts said to expect about 20 to 30 percent off in the first phase and then 75 to 80 percent off in the final phase.

If you are going to wait on an item to go down in price, know that it may not be there when you return for it. If you have store credit, rewards dollars or gift cards, all must be redeemed in the next 30 days.

And if you plan to shop online for toys from the retailer, know that the ability to return damaged or incorrect items will come with minimal opportunity.

Southern Nevada has five Toys 'R' Us stores and three Babies 'R' Us stores. The company said it plans to maintain Babies 'R' Us registries and its web stores for the time being.

Here are the stores located in Southern Nevada:

Toys 'R' Us: 875 South Grand Central Parkway

Toys 'R' Us: 7400 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Toys 'R' Us: 4550 Meadows Lane

Babies 'R' Us: 7020 Arroyo Crossing

Babies 'R' Us: 2150 North Rainbow Boulevard

Toys 'R' Us: 1425 West Sunset Road

Babies 'R' Us: 510 North Stephanie Street

Toys 'R' Us / Babies 'R' Us: 7020 North 5th Street

