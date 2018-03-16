PHOTOS: Make-A-Wish grants Las Vegas girl's wish for Puggle pupp - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PHOTOS: Make-A-Wish grants Las Vegas girl's wish for Puggle puppy

A girl was gifted a pug mix as part of the Make A Wish Foundation. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) A girl was gifted a pug mix as part of the Make A Wish Foundation. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
A nine-year-old Las Vegas has a new sidekick to battle a brain tumor. 

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Puppy Boutique Las Vegas granted Nadia Wiggins' longtime wish for a new puppy. 

Wiggins received a Puggle, or Pug-Beagle mix, named Garth Brooks. 

She said she hopes to eventually train her puppy as a therapy dog to give back to kids who experienced the health challenges like she has. 

