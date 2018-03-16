Henderson crash causes SUV to burst into flames

An SUV burst into flames after a 2-vehicle crash in Henderson March 16, 2018 (Steven Juliano / Facebook).

An SUV burst into flames after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson Friday afternoon.

Officer Scott Williams said the crash near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street was reported at 12:50 p.m. Henderson Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames a short time later.

One person was transported to Sunrise Hospital with injuries unrelated to the fire. Their condition was not known at this time.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as lane closures are in effect while authorities investigate the crash.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.