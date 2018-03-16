Officers honor 1 October victims in this year's Baker to Vegas relay race

The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup will honor the victims of 1 October. (FOX5)

As law enforcement teams from all over the world get ready to lace up their shoes for a 120-mile race, this years runners at the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup will also honor the victims of 1 October along the way.

"To have everybody working together to come and put this project together and to see it here today it's very meaningful," Las Vegas Metro officer Andy Walsh said.

During the run, flags with the names and pictures of the 58 victims will be featured.

A Las Vegas couple who lost their daughter Neysa Tonks in the shooting are very grateful for memorials like this

"It's super heartbreaking for us, we miss her so bad. But on the other hand, it's so great when someone does something to honor not only Neysa, but the other angels that were taken," Chris and Debbie Davis said.

The race kicks off Friday in Baker, California.

