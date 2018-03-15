Students at Valley High School walk out after claiming they weren't allowed to Wednesday

More than 100 students tried to walk out of class at Valley High School Thursday. (Dylan Kendrick / FOX5)

More than 100 students tried to walk out of class at Valley High School Thursday. Students said they wanted to honor the 17 killed in Parkland and call for change. But they said they weren’t give that chance, Wednesday.

A parent of one of the students who walked out said she did not agree with the walkout. But she said if her daughter didn’t get that chance on Wednesday, then it’s her right to speak up.

One day after National Walkout Day, more than 100 students tried to make their voices heard at Valley High School.

“It was for everything: for change, no gun violence, to be heard,” student Iyana Brown said.

Students said they weren’t given a fair chance on Wednesday to honor the 17 killed and talk about gun control.

“People could still get their hands on guns,” one student said. “If gun control saves one life or one kid, then I think it should be put in place.”

CCSD confirmed instead of a walkout, the school held an assembly. A spokesperson said it was not mandatory and it was organized by students.

“We didn't get to speak our minds. We just had to sit there quietly,” student Brianna Diaz said.

“I don't think this is a protest. A protest is we're supposed to walkout,” another student said.

So overnight, word spread on Snapchat. Students organized an attempt on Thursday morning. But in just a few minutes, school leaders broke it up. Students ran back to class. They said school leaders threatened to mark them as ‘tardy’ if they didn’t leave.

But some students said they wouldn’t settle for silence.

“Regardless of how old we are, we have a voice,” Diaz said. “Everybody tells us that we have a voice, but they don't want to hear it if it's not their opinion.”

Students said they were attempting another protest, later on Thursday. But many were worried about getting in trouble. CCSD said the school did mark everyone who walked out as ‘tardy.’

More video of Valley HS students chanting “enough is enough” before administration came outside @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/SVgn1SkgVF — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) March 15, 2018

