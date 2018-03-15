OJ Simpson's friend: 'If you knew what I knew, you'd know he was innocent too'

Bruce Fromong, O.J. Simpson's friend of nearly 30 years described the Fox special, "OJ: The Lost Confession" as "very biased."

Biased. Very Biased. That is how Bruce Fromong, O.J. Simpson's friend of nearly 30 years described the Fox special, "OJ: The Lost Confession."

"Come on people, let's be real, this is so one-sided," Fromong said. "They kept saying 'there are two hours worth of interview,' so let me see the whole interview."

Bruce Fromong gained notoriety from the 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas involving O.J. Simpson. Fromong was the victim.

"I've gone through four major trials with O.J. now," Bruce said laughing.

Fromong said he adores O.J., and has since the '90s. Fromong also knew Nicole Brown Simpson and adored her too. He said he believes her murder was due to an unpaid drug bill, and he is adamant O.J. was not involved in any way. Bruce Fromong shared what would have to happen for there to be enough evidence to sway his opinion.

"[O.J.] would have to say 'Man Bruce, I've been pulling your leg this whole damn time. I snapped. I did it."

Fromong said as he was watching Sunday's interview, he saw his friend struggling through difficult topics. He said he recognized O.J.'s laugh; a laugh he said he hears when O.J. is uncomfortable. Unlike some viewers, Fromong said he didn't see a man confessing to murder.

"Here we are 24 years later, don't you think he would slip up?" Fromong said.

[RELATED: O.J. Simpson's best friend speaks for the first time]

There are also things Fromong said he believes should have been included in the special. He said right before her murder, Nicole wasn't just looking for houses in Malibu to get away from O.J., but that she was looking at homes blocks from O.J.'s so they could continue to raise their kids together.

Fromong also said he wanted to touch on the accusations of domestic abuse against his friend. He said in 1989 after New Year's, O.J. came to him distraught and said, 'I hit [Nicole]. We had been drinking and fighting and there is no excuse.' Fromong said that is the only time O.J. ever laid a hand on her. He said Nicole and O.J. loved passionately, and fought passionately, and sometimes during those fights, cops were called, but it wasn't physical.

"That 911 call they kept playing on the special: Do you ever hear O.J. hit Nicole or hurt her? No. You hear him yelling about drugs being around his kids," Fromong said.

[RELATED: O.J. Simpson Hearing: 'I Vote to Grant Your Parole']

He said at this point, he knows what he has to say might not sway anyone's opinion of O.J., but he still feels it's important to get both sides of the story heard.

"You either believe he did it, or you believe he's innocent. There are people, I tell them the things I know from the trial, and their minds are blown. Trials aren't about the the truth, and finding the truth, and nothing but the truth. It's about what the lawyers want you to know."

Bruce Fromong lives in Las Vegas, and now that O.J.is out of prison, he lives there too. But Bruce said he can't discuss whether or not he's seen his old friend.

"Officially, I have to say no," he said through a smile. "[O.J.] is under a court order that he can't be in contact with anyone from the robbery."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.