Route 91 survivors want Jason Aldean to finish his set in Las Vegas

A group of Route 91 survivors said they are trying to get Jason Aldean to come back to Las Vegas and finish his set. They’ve started a Facebook page dedicated to the cause called #58Angels1LastSet.

In the days after the shooting, Tiffany Thomas and Gina McKim said they couldn't stop thinking about Jason Aldean, who was performing when the shooting began.

“I kept thinking he must feel this crazy weird like, 'These people are all out there to see me.' And (he must feel) some sort of guilt, even though he shouldn't cause it wasn't his fault. But I just kept thinking, how does he feel?” Thomas said.

Thomas started the Facebook group #58Angels1LastSet, and the wheels quickly started turning. They said they wanted to send something to Aldean to let him know they were thinking of him and were there for him.

“We just wanted him to know that we're thinking about him and that we really care about him, and we really think we know what he's going through and so we just feel bonded like we're all in this together,” Thomas said.

They started creating a Shutterfly book. It begins with pictures of the 58 people killed at Route 91, and is filled with pictures from survivors at the concert that night. They also included lyrics to Aldean’s songs that helped them heal and messages to Aldean from other survivors.

“'Some days it's tough just getting up, putting on those boots and making that climb,’ and that's what he was singing when the shooting started,” explained Thomas.

Mckim and Thomas said that song has become like an anthem to many survivors, and Aldean’s music has helped with healing.

“I feel if we could make a concert happen that it would just be so healing for him to come back and his music to be what we're all healing through,” Mckim said.

They sent the book to Aldean, along with a bar stool with each of the victims’ names engraved on it, and several other Items to remember Route 91 victims and survivors. Just this week, Aldean’s wife received the package and posted on social media about it.

“You could hear the emotion in her voice, she was just like we love you so much I think almost to the point where she was kind of speechless she didn't know what to say because when you open this book it is just so heartfelt,” Thomas said.

As of Thursday, there had not been any official response from Aldean or his managers yet, but the women were hopeful he’ll decide to come back to Las Vegas.

