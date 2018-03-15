Drive-by paintball shooters sought by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas Metro Police warned the public about drive-by paintball shootings happening in Las Vegas. (Photos: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro Police warned the public about drive-by paintball shootings happening in Las Vegas.

Metro said Thursday that a series of shootings resulted in "endangerment and injury of multiple people." The department noted that it is illegal to shoot any gun, even ones powered by air, in public spaces where someone might get hurt.

Police said it has happened using several vehicles in these locations: Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard, Washington Avenue and Buffalo Drive.

LVMPD asked the public to help prevent future attacks and report any information to identify attackers.

