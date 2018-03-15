Police: In a struggle over his gun, man shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas

A man was shot and killed after a struggle over his gun near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Police said at around 3:00 p.m., the victim and a woman were walking on the sidewalk down Owens Avenue when another man drove up in a truck and started talking to her. The victim and the driver, who was still in the car, started arguing. A gun, which police said they believed came from the victim, was pulled out. The two men fought over the gun through the truck window and it was fired. The man on the sidewalk was hit, and died, according to Metro Police.

The driver (and suspected shooter) left in his truck and drove about a half a mile to a gas station where police said they stopped and arrested him.

Police said the suspect was around 50 years old and the victim and woman were in their 20s.

Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a man down and bleeding.

