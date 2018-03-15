Suspect wanted after stealing from Las Vegas church donation box

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for information to help identify a person suspected of stealing from a local church.

According to police, the incident took place on Feb. 21 at the Debre Miheret St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church in the 2500 block of Westwind Road, near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Police said the suspect entered the church, took money from the donation box, and walked out.

The incident was captured on video surveillance. The church installed the cameras because they had issues with thefts from the donation box int he past.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Metro's Spring Valley Area Command at 702-828-1926. To remains anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

