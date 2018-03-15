Motorcycle fire spreads to two homes in West Las Vegas

LVFR crews assess the damage on two homes in west Las Vegas (LVFR / Twitter).

Two homes were affected by a fire after a motorcycle burst into flames (LVFR / Twitter).

A motorcycle fire spread to two homes in West Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at 6205 Rassler Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard around 12 p.m. Public information officer Tim Szymanski said a motorcycle bursted into flames and the fire spread to the home.

An elderly man person rescued from the home and transported to University Medical Center with a small burn on his hand and minor smoke inhalation, a tweet from Szymanski confirmed.

The heavy flames spread to the attic of the neighboring house causing serious damages. It's unknown if anyone was inside the second home at this time.

Fire crews put out the flames a few minutes later. Fire officials are on the scene investigating and assessing damages.

