CCSD hosts hiring fairs at Las Vegas Valley schools

The Clark County School District will host a series of hiring fairs at multiple Valley schools beginning next week.

Human resources representatives will be on site to speak to interested applicants about the multiple employment positions available with the district.

"We are recruiting for all types of positions, including licensed personnel, substitute teachers and a number of support staff positions including food service and school front office positions," said Director Tya Mathis-Coleman. "We are looking to hire teachers, bus drivers and we have a number of vacant support staff positions to be filled as well," she said.

Mathis-Coleman also said the district is always in need of teachers for critical subjects such as math, science, special education and elementary education.

The hiring fairs will be held on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, March 20, Coronado High School, 3 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21, Northwest Career and Technical Academy, 4 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 22, Spring Valley High School, noon - 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 24, East Career and Technical Academy, 9 a.m. - noon

Job seekers that possess a bachelor's degree in subject areas other than education can inquire about the district's Alternative Route to Licensure (ARL) program which grants a temporary teaching license to applicants who successfully complete the requirements, according to the CCSD website.

The district added that it needs to fill vacant substitute teacher positions.

"For those who may not have a college degree, but have 60 or more college credit hours and are interested in becoming a substitute teacher, then we are interested in talking with you," said Mathis-Coleman.

For more information, contact the CCSD Human Resources Division at 702-799-5427 or visit CCSD.net.

