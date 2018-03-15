Rain showers possible in Las Vegas Valley Thursday - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Rain showers possible in Las Vegas Valley Thursday

Rain drops cover a window in Henderson. (Brenda Yahm/FOX5) Rain drops cover a window in Henderson. (Brenda Yahm/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

More unsettled weather with windy conditions and a slight chance of showers for the Valley.

Expect snow showers for the local mountains. Wind gusts should stay below advisory status.

Daytime temperatures trending 8 to10 degrees below normal the next few days and will remain below normal through the first half of next week.

Spring officially arrives next Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. pst.

