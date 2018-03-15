Rain showers possible in Las Vegas Valley Thursday

More unsettled weather with windy conditions and a slight chance of showers for the Valley.
Expect snow showers for the local mountains. Wind gusts should stay below advisory status.
Daytime temperatures trending 8 to10 degrees below normal the next few days and will remain below normal through the first half of next week.
Spring officially arrives next Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. pst.
Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.