Gov. Sandoval's press secretary St. Martin taking new job

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is getting a new press secretary.

The governor announced Thursday that Communications Director Mari St. Martin is leaving the post to pursue an unspecified opportunity in the private sector.

She'll be replaced by Mary-Sarah Kinner effective Friday.

Kinner has worked for Sandoval before. She was the press secretary for his gubernatorial campaign in 2010 and stayed on as his communications director before St. Martin came on board four years ago.

The second-term Republican will be termed out of office at the end of this year.

St. Martin says she's deeply grateful for the opportunity she had to work with Sandoval, who she says is the hardest working member of the current administration.

Sandoval says St. Martin's dedication to the state of Nevada is second to none.

