Survey: Pet care services among growing skills needed in Las Vegas

Pet service skills are needed in the Las Vegas area, according to a survey. (FOX5)

According to a recent study by LinkedIn, Las Vegas has moved from number nine to number four on the list of cities gaining the most workers.

The growth represents a 44 percent increase over last year.

There are some particular drivers for the increase including the growing economy, low cost of living and no income taxes.

The skills most needed also vary, according to the study. They include software modeling and process design, farm and agriculture, immigration law, electronic and electrical engineering and pet care and services.

FOX5’s Mike Doria stopped by Bogart’s Bone Appetit in Las Vegas for a local look at the increase in jobs in the pet care and services industry.

