Route 91, Florida shooting survivors team up for change

Survivors of the 1 October shooting are extending a hand and helping other survivors of gun violence.

“We thought it was time,” Lisa Fine said. Fine is the president of Route 91 Strong, a non-profit that has provided financial and emotional services to survivors of the Las Vegas shooting for the last five months.

“We offer resources for [survivors] to get help with emotional trauma issues and offer survivor to survivor communication,” Fine said. “We want to help more people.”

Fine said the non-profit is expanding. Not only will the group assist survivors of other shootings, it’s board will add members who survived other shootings as well.

“We’re taking this tragedy and we’re bringing a positive out of it,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Thomas Holgate said. “We don’t leave this as just another school that was attacked.”

Holgate said he is joining Fine’s organization was a non-political way to heal his own emotional scars, while helping others.

“We’re trying to make a difference,” Holgate said. “And I think we’re on our way.”

Fine said the Route 91 Strong name will remain the same, but she might adjust the logo. To donate to the non-profit, click here.

