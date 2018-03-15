Students at a valley school discouraged from taking part in walkout

As thousands of students around the valley took part in peaceful demonstrations Thursday, some were joined by parents and administrators. But students at one valley school said their walkout was cut short.

"If they're telling us we can change something in this world, they should actually let us do something," Gabriella Jones said.

Eighth grade students at Doral Academy Cactus Campus said they were discouraged from participating in National School Walkout day.

When a group of students decided to still walk out of school anyway, they said their moments of silence for the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting were quickly interrupted.

"The first thing that they said was, 'Are you guys really going to stand out here for 17 minutes?' It sounded like they were mad at us," Jones said.

Students said they were told to sign a piece of paper and go back inside.

"Every teacher gave us a choice on if we stay, we can present our project and if we don't stay and go outside, we get an automatic zero on our math project," Savanna Stovall said.

"Savanna and I both got a zero on our project to go outside," Jones said.

As these students watched other students from across the Las Vegas valley and the rest of the country take part in walk outs, they said they felt disappointed they couldn't have the same experience.

"It's heartbreaking especially because our school they always focus on standing up for what you believe in and being a leader and being kind to one another and respecting one another and when we actually do that we are backed down," Daisy Myers said.

Doral Academy responded to FOX5 with this statement:

"At Doral Academy, we support our students’ right to advocate and share their voice on important issues. We seek to teach students how to share their voice responsibly and effectively.

Doral Academy operates five campuses in the Las Vegas Valley. On March 14, 2018, students at each of the five campuses took part in a national day of protest. Approximately 300 students peacefully demonstrated. In most cases the parents and or students communicated with administration prior to the demonstration so that the school could facilitate a safe and orderly environment during the protest.

At the Doral Academy-Cactus Campus, no students informed administration of their intent to participate in the national protest prior to the time of the walkout. In addition, some students informed staff they were simply going to the bathroom and then left the school building. As it is our responsibility to keep students safe and on school property while in our care, we did ask those students to return to class.

Students who informed school administration that they left the school building for the purpose of holding a moment of silence for victims of gun violence, and that they had parent permission to miss instructional time for this activity, were allowed to hold a moment of silence. They were then asked to return to class.

No students were disciplined for participating in the walkout. No assignments were adversely graded based upon participation in the walkout."

