Valley mom asks daughter to write essay before participating in school walkout

When Emma Cottrill heard about walkouts planned at her school she told her mom she wanted to take part. (FOX5)

"It's kind of a way to give kids voices for kids to stand up and for kids to get a chance to say something about what they think," Emma Cottrill, an eighth-grade student at Grant Sawyer Middle School said.

When Cottrill heard about walkouts planned at her school she told her mom she wanted to take part.

"I was like, 'Oh I'm kinda iffy about it. I don't know how I feel about my kid just walking up out of class.' Education is important, so I asked her if she'd be willing to write an essay about it," Jessica Cottrill said.

"I could hear her in her room YouTubing everything ... doing all this research about why it was going to be important and how it's going to affect society and other students," Cottrill said.

Emma said she convinced her friend Maddison Gardner to write an essay too.

"It's important that we try to do something about this and it's not just for jokes or to get out of class. It's important, it's an important topic," Maddison Gardner said.

After writing their essays, the girls also made posters. When they joined the walkout Wednesday, they said they felt empowered to make their voices count and pursue change.

"It's really big that it was a national thing because it shows the administration and teachers that students want this change and they want to make schools safer for all of us." Emma Cottrill said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.