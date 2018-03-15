Valley legal experts: Know your rights before you fly

After a string of in-flight incidents aboard airplanes, some passengers were wondering what rights they have once they board the plane.

After a string of in-flight incidents aboard airplanes, some passengers were wondering what rights they have once they board the plane.

A family said their 10-month-old French Bulldog puppy died after they were forced to store the dog in an overhead bin during a cross-country flight. The dog's owners said they had a TSA-approved carrier for the dog, and it should have been able to stay underneath a seat, but a United Airlines flight attendant made them stow the puppy in an overhead compartment, where the dog overheated.

"We know there's been abuses over the last few years where airline employees have violated certain passengers rights," FOX5 Legal Analyst Bob Massi said.

Massi added that it's important for travelers to know their rights before they get to the airport, by checking the Department of Transportation website and doing research on the policies and regulations for their airline.

"Passengers need to become familiar with their rights from baggage, to bumping, to animals they need to understand," he said.

Massi said if passengers feel like they are being forced to do something they aren't comfortable with or feel like their rights are being violated, they should leave the plane if it's still on the ground and at the airport.

"Get off the airplane! Say 'I'm leaving, I'm outta here and I'll handle this in another way.' Whether it be with a lawyer, TSA; you have to use your common sense," Massi said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.